Kapil Sharma talks about his love life with Ginni Chatrath and replied in the funniest way.

Marriage is the foundation of every bond in every manner. From understanding each other in the best way and becoming each other’s best friend and couple for lifetime. Marriage is all about giving, sharing, thanking and having. The time and the bond of each other is more precious and standing there for each other in tough times is what we can call marriage is true Sense.

So is what we can say in the marriage of Indian Comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath. Kapil Sharma, who attained super stardom after tying the knot with Ginni Chatrath on December 12, 2018.

Ginni has stood like a pillar of strength when Kapil saw his downfall and that is what made their relationship stronger. The duo were friends since their college days, and they came close when they participated in Star One’s show, Hans Baliye.

Recently, Kapil shared a promo video from a Punjabi chat show, wherein he was invited as a guest. In the video, we can see one of the hosts of the show asking him when did he realizes of falling in love with his now-wife, Ginni.

To this, Kapil said he still does not know when, how and why. Taking a funny dig, the other host, Ghuggi said that Kapil is sure that he has fallen in love, but looks like he isn’t serious about it. To which Kapil replied, “You will surely get me divorced after this.”

On December 10, 2019, Kapil had entered a new phase in his life and welcomed his little angel with Ginni. The couple had lovingly named their baby girl, Anayra Sharma. The comedian had announced the arrival of his little princess on his Twitter handle. His tweet could be read as “Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings. Love you all. Jai mata di.”