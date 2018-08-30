Share

Kapil Sharma is hitting the headlines yet again but this time for all the right reasons. According to reports, Kapil has been roped in for a comedy show along with Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh. The actor will launch his show sometime around Diwali giving Kapil Sharma fans every reason to rejoice. The show is expected to return with the original team of his successful show ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’.

According to a report by Bombay Times, a source close to the upcoming show revealed, “While Krushna and Bharti Singh came on board earlier, the makers have now decided to rope in Kapil, too. The trio will be working together after many years, since they branched out post Comedy Circus. It will be a comedy show, but different from what they have done so far.”

The source further added, “They will perform gags and also chat with celeb guests on the show. We don’t want to burden Kapil with the responsibility of running a show on his shoulders, yet.”

A source had earlier told Mumbai Mirror, “The new show is expected to go on air by October. Bharat Kukreti, who directed Comedy Nights with Kapil, has been brought on-board for this one too. The idea is to stick to pure comedy, not deviating from the format. In the run-up to his return, Kapil, who has been grappling with health issues and had put on some weight, is dedicatedly hitting the gym. He should be completely fit by October.”

Recently, Kapil told a leading portal, “I can assure my fans that I will be back soon with another season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The show has the same effect on the viewers and it would really love to take it forward. However, it is at a very initial stage’’.

Even though their has been no official confirmation, it would be definetly interesting to see Kapil and Krushna together!



