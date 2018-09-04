Share

Tweet

Pin 1 shares

A few days ago, Kapil Sharma started making headlines for his return to the small screen. The reports stated that comedian Kapil Sharma is returning to television with a new show starring comedians Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh. It was said that the makers of the said show didn’t want to burden Kapil with the responsibility of carrying a show solely on his shoulders.

The buzz about Krushna & Kapil returning to the small screens together created a stir amongst fans. Why? Well, Kapil and Krushna’s bitter-sweet relationship is known to all. But now, Bharti Singh has broken her silence on these rumours in an interview with Hindustan Times and guess what her reply is?

“Rulaane wale duniya mein bahut hain, hasaane wale bahut kam hai. When Kapil comes back on TV, it will be his show and he wont be joining us. Ill happily be a part of his show. People love Kapil a lot and they are ready to forgive him for whatever he did. I hope this news comes true and Kapil calls me,” Bharti who considers Kapil Sharma her guru said fondly about the comedian.

She adds, “Krushna and I are not working on any show together. There were talks about doing a show but nothing materialised. Then, I was away shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi in Argentina for six weeks and wasn’t in touch with anyone. I don’t understand where such news originates? And, if I were doing such a show, I would happily announce it.”

“Krushna and I haven’t spoken in weeks as he is busy with his films and TV show. In fact, I am going to be hosting India’s Got Talent for the same channel. I won’t have time to do anything else.”, said Bharti.

Earlier this year, Kapil made his comeback with ‘Family Time With Kapil Sharma’, however, it didn’t flag off as expected and it has reportedly gone off air. The comedian in a statement few days back said that he was planning to bring back The Kapil Sharma Show soon.

“I can assure my fans that I will be back soon with another season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The show has the same effect on the viewers and it would really love to take it forward. However, it is at a very initial stage, Kapil told a media portal in a statement.