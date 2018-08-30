Share

Kapil Sharma rose to immense fame and success with his stand up comedy in Comedy Circus followed by Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. However, as he climbed the ladder of success, the fame got onto his head and he started taking everything for granted. He became so drunk with a success that he took to alcohol addiction. His mid-air brawl was the nail in the coffin as his co-actors like Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar left him because of his cheap behavior.

Kapil Sharma tried to come back to the TV screen with his next show Family Time with Kapil but due to his health issues, he had to leave the show Midway. Everyone has been wondering what Kapil Sharma has been up to since he left his last show. And we finally have some pictures of Kapil Sharma showcasing his health status.

These pictures were taken at Raksha Bandhan celebration. He was celebrating the festival with his family but looked nothing like his usual self. He has gained a lot of weight and looked pale. Have a look at Kapil Sharma’s pictures from his Raksha Bandhan celebration.



