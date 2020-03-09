Kapil Sharma’s Wife Ginni Chatrath Gets Brutally Trolled For Post Pregnancy Weight Gain, Trolls Call Her, “Haathi Mera Jeevan Saathi”

Share

The internet is a dark place and once you get engulfed in its traps, there is no coming out. While it can show you the brightest of times, it can also give to a hard time living. You can find your fans and appreciators on social media and simultaneously, there would be trollers making fun of everything you say, do, or wear. And the recent victim of these internet trolls was Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath.

Comedian and host Kapil Sharma went out for a movie date with wife Ginni. In one of the photos, Kapil looked dapper in a black attire while Ginni looked splendid in grey. However, their pic from the movie date has been subjected to unnecessary and mean trolls.

Several users have body-shamed the new mother for her post-pregnancy weight gain by calling her “moti” and “Ginni Phatrat” in the comments. From calling Ginni Chatrath “moti” to mocking Kapil Sharma with “haathi mera jeevan saathi” trolls didn’t leave a chance to showcase their sick mentality.

However, some came out to support the two, “Gorgeous couple.. guys post pregnancy weight gain is normal” and another one wrote, “Shame on those who calling moti to her wife she is new mother of a child so she has put on weight it’s natural ..she is looking gorgeous …kuch b boltey ho ghar me mummy sister kabhi moti nahi hoti Kiya …shame on itttu saas b dimagh nahi hai walon per:( ”

Meanwhile, Kapil and Ginni are enjoying their parenthood to the fullest and spending some quality time with their little munchkin.