Kapoor Sisters Karishma, Kareena Twin In All Black, Netizens Call Them Gorgeous; Have a Look!

Whenever we are ta lking about Bollywood Divas, Bebo, and Lolo can’t be ignored. Celebrity sisters always grab eyeballs with their sisterhood and stunning style. Kareena and Karishma were seen twining in all-black looks to attend BFF Malaika Arora’s mother Joyce’s 70th Birthday Bash. A paparazzi share a video in which the Kapoor sisters saw outside a building as they got to their car.

To Glam up the birthday party, Kareena wore a black strip dress along with silver heels with open hair. Moreover, Karishma chooses a black floral skirt with black heels and a matching handbag and go with a ponytail.

The duo looks breathtaking in black dresses that marked the fashion goals for others. Later, Karishma took her Instagram and shared a story along with inside pics of the Birthday Bash. While sharing the pics, she wrote, Happy 70th birthday Aunty Joyce (cake and heart emojis).” She also shared some pics with Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora including others. In the pics, Joyce can be seen cutting a white cake. Bebo also shared some pics and captioned them, “What a wonderful night Amu and Malla happy birthday Aunty Joyce.” The photo feature Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora in a silver outfit, and Amrita Arora in a Black one.

As soon as the videos dropped on the internet, Netizens go gaga on the Kapoor sisters. One user wrote, “Karishma looking so beautiful and stunning.” The others called them gorgeous.

Earlier, Malaika Arora shared a bunch of pictures and wrote, “Ok I can’t keep calm, today is my mom’s birthday…. Love you to the moon n back mom. @joycearora #happy70th.” Kareena and Karishma are the BFFs of Malika and Amrita. The four are often seen together at lunch or dinner dates. Kareena and Karishma never fail to set fashion goals to attract an audience.