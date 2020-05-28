Karan Johar addressed his Conversation With ‘Dear Po*n’ Is Interesting AF. From Gossip, Orgasm, and Advice, he’s talking about everything and anything. Karan Johar is making the best possible use of the lockdown. He is spending time with his kids and making some amazing Lockdown With The Johar’s video with them. From Yash and Roohi’s dancing session to playing rapid-fire with them, Karan is enjoying the quarantine time to the fullest.

When Karan Johar is occupied with nothing, the filmmaker pens his thoughts about several subjects on social media. From Gossip, Orgasm, and Advice, he’s talking about everything and anything. Karan Johar Addressed His Latest Write-Up To ‘Dear Po*n’ Demanding To Not Give False Hopes To Anyone.

On his Instagram stories, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil filmmaker shared, “Dear Po*n, Deception and you have been conning the whole world. It’s time to admit that what you blow is not what you get. No more false hopes, please. All my shove, Old Fashioned Sex.” Well, a lot of debates have taken place over how deceptive Porn videos are and Karan is just stating the same here. Karan Johar addressed ‘Dear Po*n, the response from netizens is still awaited.

Just a few days ago, he had penned his thoughts about Orgasm. He had penned, “Dear orgasm, why are you so unpredictable? You either come without any warning or then despite multiple efforts you don’t rise to the occasion… please please be more consistent…I egg you… Male Ego.”

Karan’s musing sessions are just getting interesting by each passing day, don’t you think so?

Meanwhile, the filmmaker was recently in the news as two staff members of his domestic help tested positive for Coronavirus. KJo had them released a statement saying that the family is taking due precautions and all of them have undergone the Swab test, results of which came out to be negative. A video of his mother Hiroo Johar undergoing sanitization at home had also hit the internet.