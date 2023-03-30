Karan Johar And Priyanka Chopra’s 2012 Feud; Checkout Angry Tweets, Clarifications And More!

Everyone is shocked after Priyanka Chopra’s recent revelations about the treatment meted out to her in Bollywood. Recently, Priyanka Chopra told in a podcast interview that she was being boycotted in Bollywood. Priyanka told that she was not being given work in Bollywood, so she turned to Hollywood at the peak of her career. After this revelation, some Bollywood celebs also came forward in support of Priyanka. Kangana Ranaut tweeted that everyone knows that Karan Johar has done all this with Priyanka Chopra.

After Kangana’s tweet, the memories of the rift between Karan and Priyanka have become fresh. However, a few years later in 2018, Priyanka Chopra also reached Karan Johar’s show. In 2012, there were reports of closeness between Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan. At that time there was a report in Mumbai Mirror, which claimed that there was backbiting against Priyanka at a party.

In this report, a friend of Priyanka was quoted as saying that a mean comment was made against her by a powerful Bollywood director. Later, Karan Johar wrote on Twitter without naming anyone – “Hiding behind friends and using their PR machinery, that too to get a place in the news. This proves nothing but weakness. Some people Needs to wake up and smell the coffee. Don’t mess with goodness.”

After this Priyanka Chopra did not react to Karan Johar’s comment. Later, Karan told in front of everyone that he lashed out at Priyanka. He told that I called Priyanka and said, “I picked up the phone and reacted like a pressure cooker. Then I realized that there was no need to do this. I called her and she was going to be 40. I have a wonderful emotional bond with him. Since I am older than him, I decided to be mature.” Shortly after this, in September, Karan Johar said in an interview to Hindustan Times, “Now I can say that there is no problem between Priyanka and me. Priyanka and I have had a very good relationship professionally and personally and I want Yes, that’s how it goes.”