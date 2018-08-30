Entertainment
Khushi Kabra 0

An ace filmmaker, an accidental actor, a show host, every B-towner’s dost and much more. Yes, we are talking about Karan Johar, a man who is a lot of things at the same time. Now, the man has found one of his seven doppelgangers in the world, leaving him speechless.

A fan named Usman Khan tweeted to Karan Johar saying, “People says I do look like Karan Johar…is it??”. But that is exactly when things went awry because he did notice and this is what he had to say- “Few tweets leave me speechless….this is one of them….”

That’s not it. The man, Usman Khan, also shared some tweets of people who called him a doppelganger of Johar. The man also shared proof in form of WhatsApp screenshots of people telling him he looks like Karan. Have a look at the tweet below:

And since KJo said he’s speechless, twitter tried to fill in the blanks for him. His followers chimed in about the whole doppelganger situation. “Karan, you have a twin bro!” said a fan while another added: “I really thought it’s your old picture. Is he your lost brother?”. Here’s how fans reacted:

On the work front, Karan Johar has a slew of films lined for to be produced by Dharma Productions – Drive, Student of the Year 2, Simmba, Kesari, Kalank, and Brahmastra.  Apart from that, he will be helming a huge project titled Takht too. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

 


Tags:
Categories: Bollywood Entertainment Trending