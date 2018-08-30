Share

An ace filmmaker, an accidental actor, a show host, every B-towner’s dost and much more. Yes, we are talking about Karan Johar, a man who is a lot of things at the same time. Now, the man has found one of his seven doppelgangers in the world, leaving him speechless.

A fan named Usman Khan tweeted to Karan Johar saying, “People says I do look like Karan Johar…is it??”. But that is exactly when things went awry because he did notice and this is what he had to say- “Few tweets leave me speechless….this is one of them….”

Few tweets leave me speechless….this is one of them…. https://t.co/jRNhE6A7ex — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 30, 2018

That’s not it. The man, Usman Khan, also shared some tweets of people who called him a doppelganger of Johar. The man also shared proof in form of WhatsApp screenshots of people telling him he looks like Karan. Have a look at the tweet below:

Look people says that pic.twitter.com/rWOiz0vf9g — 武俊朗 Usman Khan⏺ (@bajisitanren) August 30, 2018

And since KJo said he’s speechless, twitter tried to fill in the blanks for him. His followers chimed in about the whole doppelganger situation. “Karan, you have a twin bro!” said a fan while another added: “I really thought it’s your old picture. Is he your lost brother?”. Here’s how fans reacted:

I really thought it’s your old picture @karanjohar 😨 Is he your lost brother ?😄 — Adil Mohammed (@Adil_888) August 30, 2018

Yes!! KaranJohar's doppelganger 😁😁 — 🌻 Äkhïlå 🌻️ (@jade_mar1) August 30, 2018

He does look like you — ketu (@ketu81028479) August 30, 2018

Karan u have a twin bro! 😂🤣 — Bhavika Khetia (@iMBhavikakhetia) August 30, 2018

If karan johar stops avoiding carbs — Alcoholic (@Kshitij65647090) August 30, 2018

If karan biography movie is made,you are for sure in it friend. — BadDoctor (@ows316) August 30, 2018

On the work front, Karan Johar has a slew of films lined for to be produced by Dharma Productions – Drive, Student of the Year 2, Simmba, Kesari, Kalank, and Brahmastra. Apart from that, he will be helming a huge project titled Takht too. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.



