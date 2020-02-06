Karan Johar Hosted the birthday bash for his little Yash and Roohi

Birthday, the day that comes in every one’s life. The day of joy, of pampering yourself, the day of excitement, the only moments when everyone listen to your demand, where your loved one’s gifts you a lot of presents. Where our parents gives us a grand birthday party. Which includes everything we wanted. When we blow the candles and make a wish, with our every loved one singing us a very happy birthday! Yes, Birthday is all about celebration of ourselves with our beloved.

Recently the two little cutie pie of Karan johar turned three and celebrated their birthday. Karan Hosted a pre birthday party for his little pies. We are mesmerised seeing a birthday party video, wherein Yash, Roohi, Taimur and Inaaya were seen having fun.

Taimur was dressed in a blue t-shirt while Inaaya donned a pink dress with a beige coat over it. On the other hand, birthday boy, Yash looked cute in a maroon hoodie and birthday girl, Roohi opted for a pink jacket.

Karan often shares snippets of his twins’ life on his Instagram handle. On August 3, 2019, Yash and Roohi had celebrated the Twins Day by wearing matching blue ensembles. While Roohi had donned a blue denim dress, Yash had shown off his dapper side in a pair of white shorts teamed with a blue denim shirt. Karan had shared the picture of the lovely twins on his Instagram story, and captioned it as “Twin Day Today!”

Karan has Last year, on February 7, 2019, Karan had hosted a London-themed birthday bash for his kids’ second birthday. The party had a special three-tier cake with snaps of Yash, Roohi and their daddy, Karan baked on it. Karan tries to spend as much time as he can with his cuties Yash and Roohi and always comes with innovative ideas to host Birthday party of his cuties. Yash, Roohi, Inaaya and Taimur were looking cute while dancing and enjoying!!