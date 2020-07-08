Karan Johar Is “Constantly Crying Post Brutal Hatred On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death” Reveals His Close Friend

The one person who has received ultimate hatred after the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput is none other than Karan Johar. He was trolled, bashed, and called out for supporting nepotism and not giving the required support to outside talent. He was ridiculed for making fun of Sushant in his chat show Koffee With Karan and many even blamed him to be the main culprit that forced Sushant out of the industry. Karan Johar Is “Constantly Crying Post Brutal Hatred On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death.

Not only Karan but Alia Bhatt, Ananya Pandey, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ayush Sharma and many others have been constantly facing major criticism for being star kids and allegedly a by-product of nepotism. As you might have noticed Karan Johar has been keeping a low profile on the matter and he even unfollowed almost all on twitter except four celebrities. Now, a close friend of filmmaker has spoken to Bollywood Hungama and revealed about Karan’s state of mind. He was quoted saying, “Karan is a broken man. After being trolled for years he thought he had developed a thick skin. But the brutal hatred that he has received after Sushant’s death has left him shattered.” Karan Johar Is “Constantly Crying Post Brutal Hatred On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death.

Karan’s friend further added, “It’s the fact that those close to him are being attacked that makes Karan feel really guilty. His 3-year old twins are getting death threats. Somebody like Ananya Pandey who has no connection with Sushant had a hater on the social media platform asking her to commit suicide to compensate for Sushant’s death.”

During the conversation, the filmmaker’s friend was asked about if Karan will ever give any statement regarding the social media backlashing and Sushant Singh Rajputs death. To which he replied, “None at all. Lawyers’ advice. Better to keep mum. Karan is in no condition to speak. The fight has gone out of him. He looks like a man beaten by fate. It’s not a pleasant experience to speak to Karan. He breaks down and cries when we call him. He is constantly crying and asking what he has done to deserve this.” Karan Johar Is “Constantly Crying Post Brutal Hatred On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death” Reveals His Close Friend.

