Karan Johar On Bollywood WhatsApp Groups: ‘If They Leak, We’ll Have To Move To London’

Filmmaker Karan Johar, known for his blockbuster hits and unfiltered candour, recently lifted the veil on Bollywood’s infamous WhatsApp groups—describing them as “b**chy, brutally honest, and absolutely unpublishable.” In a candid chat with journalist Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, Karan revealed just how wild and unfiltered these digital hangouts get.

“We’re All Fashion and Movie Critics in There”

During the session, a member of the audience asked Karan if he had ever thought of turning the insider gossip from Bollywood group chats into a book or a movie. Caught off guard but not speechless, Karan laughed and said, “If anyone ever got access to those WhatsApp groups about me and many of my friends in the fraternity, I think we would have to move to London. We may not be able to continue living in our city.”

Karan, who is a major player in the film industry’s social and creative inner circles, described the chat groups as brutally candid. “Let me tell you, they are very honest, very b**chy, and filled with strong opinions. We’re fashion critics, movie critics, and critics of literally everything. None of us can afford to put those opinions out there publicly.”

His comments sparked laughter from the audience, but they also hinted at the tightly-knit and, at times, savage nature of Bollywood’s inner workings.

Karan’s Current Projects

Beyond his behind-the-scenes banter, Karan is currently hosting The Traitors, a dramatic reality show streaming on Amazon Prime Video. With 20 celebrities battling trust issues and deception, the show is heading towards its much-anticipated finale on July 3. This season features a bold cast including Uorfi Javed, Raj Kundra, Lakshmi Manchu, Mukesh Chhabra, Jannat Zubair, and more.

On the film front, his production house, Dharma Productions, is gearing up for Sarzameen, a political thriller set in Kashmir. Directed by Kayoze Irani, the film stars Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, and is set to premiere on JioHotstar on July 25.