Karan Johar, in Kangana Ranaut’s words, is the flag bearer of nepotism, the Bollywood mafia who’s intolerant to an outsider. Well, it could be true if we dig deeper into the past. In one of the previous episodes of Koffee with Karan and even on another past occasion, Karan has jokingly said that he refused Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh in their initial days because of their looks.

An old video clip from the Koffee with Karan is going viral on the internet, where Karan could be seen saying that he rejected both Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma during their initial days. The video clip starts with Karan Johar saying to Anushka Sharma, “I want to tell you a true story. I saw your audition and I said you can’t take this girl.” Anushka Sharma then said, “I know. I was so hurt.” Karan then pointed out to Ranveer Singh and said that he said the same thing about him. “It’s an honest confession, I could be lying to you and saying all kinds of things.”Anushka said, “I know you said that and I have met you a lot of times after that. But that one day when you called me after Band Baajaa Baraat, it just made up for everything.”

While recalling the incident when Karan saw Ranveer for the first time. He said, “So I was sitting with Adi and Yash uncle and I come there and meet Yash uncle a lot for lunch. He said one of those is not an A.D, he’s the new boy in Band Bajaa Baaraat. I said who?” He then pointed out to Ranveer and I said, ‘He’s in Band Baaja Baaraat?'” Karan Johar then said how Aditya Chopra told him that Ranveer is a really good actor, to which Karan replied, “It doesn’t matter, but he looks like this.” Watch the video:

Karan Johar continued, “Then after that, I saw the poster of the film, and I said you have to change the poster. I saw the promo and I was like this boy has a sense of confidence and there’s something about him but it’s not reflected in that poster. Change the poster.”

