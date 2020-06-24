The death of Sushant Singh Rajput came as a shock to his family, friends, fans and Bollywood. It gave rise to the debate of nepotism in Bollywood on social media. Netizens started to dig out Karan Johar and stars kids including Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan. Now, an old video from Koffee With Karan shows Karan Johar saying that he rejected both Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma during their initial days. He also revealed his reaction after he saw ‘the new boy in Band Baaja Baaraat’. The video is now going viral on social media.

The clip that we got, we can see Karan Johar saying to Anushka, “I want to tell you a true story. I saw your audition and I said you can’t take this girl.” Anushka Sharma then said, “I know. I was so hurt.” Karan then pointed out to Ranveer Singh and said that he said the same thing about him. “It’s an honest confession, I could be lying to you and saying all kinds of things.”Anushka said, “I know you said that and I have met you a lot of times after that. But that one day when you called me after Band Baajaa Baraat, it just made up for everything.”

Karan revealed what he felt when he saw Ranveer for the first time. Karan said, “So I was sitting with Adi and Yash uncle and I come there and meet Yash uncle a lot for lunch. He said one of those is not an A.D, he’s the new boy in Band Bajaa Baaraat. I said who?” He then pointed out to Ranveer and I said, ‘He’s in Band Baaja Baaraat?'” Karan Johar then said how Aditya Chopra told him that Ranveer is a really good actor, to which Karan replied, “It doesn’t matter, but he looks like this.”

Karan Johar concluded by saying, “Then after that, I saw the poster of the film, and I said you have to change the poster. I saw the promo and I was like this boy has a sense of confidence and there’s something about him but it’s not reflected in that poster. Change the poster.”