Karan Johar To Celebrate Twins Yash & Roohi’s Birthday With A Bang, A Lavish Party Maybe!

Though many celebrity kids have been making headlines now days with their impeccable performances, there are a few who have successfully won the hearts of millions without any on screen exposures. Their adorable smiles and even more adorable gestures are enough to capture the eyes of all the fans out there. One such proud father who has been making headlines quite often is ace director Karan Johar.

Though it was in February 2017, when Karan became father of two, son Yash and daughter Roohi through surrogacy, it seems like many years have passed since the trio existed. So when the news that Karan’s twins will be turning three this February circulated in the media, there was no denying the buzz worthy details that followed with. While everybody is looking forward to the 7th of February, a source close to the director informed ETimes that Karan is going to celebrate Yash and Roohi’s birthday a few days before their actual one.

The source said, “Karan is planning to throw a grand party for the kids today. While Roohi and Yash celebrate their birthday on the 7th, the birthday party will take place today at a 5-star hotel in Mumbai suburbs. Everybody from Taimur Ali Khan to Adira Chopra has been invited for it and a lot of planning has been done to make it a grand affair.” So supposedly,a party has been organised which will be attended by all the star kids like Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s munchkin Taimur, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput’s kids Misha and Zain, Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s son AbRam, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya and many more.

So there is no denying, that the ‘Takht’ director who Shared a humorous tweet and revealed that his son called him ‘Karan Joker’ instead of his actual last name, is going to do whatever it takes to make this day a special one for his two little munchkins.