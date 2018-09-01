Share

Karan Johar is one person in Bollywood who never fails to entertain us. Be it his movies, talk show, reality TV shows, his radio show or hosting award show nights, there is never a dull moment when Karan Johar is on-screen. He is unabashed when it comes to expressing his opinions and is known to be witty and funny with his self-deprecating humour. These are the reasons why we can’t wait for the upcoming season of Koffee With Karan, the celebrity chat show which is the ultimate source of all juicy gossips in B-town.

While there is still more than a month to go before Karan’s chat show goes on-air, a new celebrity chat show called ‘Feet Up With The Stars’ has recently started. The is being hosted by Anaita Shroff Adajania, who is a stylist and costume designer by profession and is also the fashion director for Vogue India. The first guest on the show was none other that KJo. During the show, Karan candidly talked about many personal details of his life. Right from fatherhood to his sex-life, Karan spoke with no inhibitions.

When asked about his sex-life, Karan quipped, “I am undersexed and underpaid also.” Karan also revealed how Ranbir Kapoor is obsessed with his life and even known his phone’s passcode. “Ranbir Kapoor. He is obsessed with my life. He has the passcode to my phone with which he checks my messages, WhatsApp everything. He knows much more about my life than even I do,” he was quoted saying.

He was asked if he had to marry an actress of today, who would he pick? Before the question was even completed, Karan had his answer ready. He jumped with his reply, “Kareena”. He further said, “She is fun fabulous, entertaining and this is like everything that I would look for in a life partner.” We know how Karan is BFFs with Kareena since forever and their friendship has been intact since all these years.

Karan’s next directorial, titled ‘Takht’, which is going to release in 2020, stars his BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan, as well. The movie will also star Ranveer Singh, Kareena, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.



