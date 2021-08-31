Karan Johar’s Mother Hiroo Johar Underwent Two Major Surgeries In Eight Months, Karan Johar Shared The Video

Bollywood’s famous producer-director Karan Johar is very active on social media. Karan often shares videos of his two children Yash Johar and Roohi Johar with fans. But now recently Karan Johar has shared a video of his mother Hiroo Johar. In this video, Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo Johar is seen sitting on a wheelchair. Sharing the video, Karan has described his mother as a superhero. Karan Johar has shared this video through his official Instagram account. This video is from inside a hospital. Where Karan’s mother Hiroo Johar is seen on a wheelchair. Hiroo Johar has also put a mask on his face. In the video, Karan Johar asks his mother, ‘A few messages for everyone going home?’ To this his mother replies, ‘Thank you to the entire staff of this hospital, because I used to quarrel with him and also used to threaten him.’ Along with this, he also thanked the doctor specially.

Sharing this video, Karan Johar wrote in the caption, “My mother… my superhero. He has had two major surgeries in lockdown. She had spinal fusion surgery in the last 8 months followed by a knee replacement on his right leg as well as did not let his power and sense of humor fall during both these surgeries He is close to 79 but his hope for life is the same as that of a Millennial. I am so proud of them. I love you so much mama. Your kids are waiting for you to come home with cake and a song for you.”



As soon as Karan Johar shared this video, there was a flurry of comments from the stars on it. Many stars like Dia Mirza, Shreya Ghoshal, B Praak, Sonakshi Sinha, Athiya Shetty commented and prayed for Hiroo Johar’s good health. Please tell that Karan Johar is very close to his mother. Even at the age of 79, Karan’s mother takes good care of her son and both grandchildren. On social media too, Karan Johar keeps sharing many videos of his mother when she plays with both the kids.