Karan Johar’s Son Yash Johar Sings Disco Deewane, Adds His Own Lyrics; Vishal Dadlani Reacts!

Film producer Karan Johar has shared a video featuring his five-year-old twins Yash and Roohi. In the video, Yash was seen enthusiastically singing the song on Disco Deewane. He was soon joined by Roohi. They played with a disco light too. They did some dance moves together. “Its a new version of Disco Deewane 2.0,” said Karan in the video.

Karan captioned it, “This is the third version of Disco Deewane! Please take a note @vishaldadlani and @shekharravjiani!” Yash wore a blue t-shirt. He had orange shorts. Roohi wore a peach t-shirt and beige shorts.

Music composer Vishal Dadlani reacted to the video. He said, “Hahahahahaha, amazing!!! This is the very best one, if you ask me!”Neetu Kapoor said, “Awww.” Singer Sophie Choudry commented, “Loveeeee…. the new Nazia Zoheb.” Saba Ali Khan wrote, “May they stay spontaneous and pure… always! Mahsha’Allah….”

Actor Mini Mathur wrote, “Mushilee aie haaa … PRICELESS.” Musician Aditi Singh Sharma wrote, “I totally love the new lyrics: Jhingo-ey so si-ey now cola hai and sas and say.”

Karan announced the release date of his up-and-coming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani recently. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. The film will be released at theaters on April 28 next year. He made the announcement by sharing a poem on Instagram Stories.

The poem read, “7 years ke baad, ishq hoga aabaad, Pritam ka sur aur sangeet, Amitabh Bhattacharya matching every beat! Alia hogi film mein guys wah!!! Isn’t that a surprise?! Machayega dhoom sada Ranveer… what a pair, what a tasveer! Jaya ji in an undekha avatar, Shabana ji se ho jaayega pyaar! Dharam ji ka swag is intact hum aa rahe hai, that is a fact! To kijiye intezaar shaam ka, mere dil se nikle paigaam ka! for every age… buzurg to jawaani… Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.”