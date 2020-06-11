Love is one of the strongest feelings in the world and nothing can fight that. However, today, falling in and out of love seems to have become normal. Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar, who were in a very strong relationship for the past many years are rumored to have broken up. And now, we have the actor himself clarifying things about the same. Recently, in an interview, Karan stated that he doesn’t care about the rumors and he is not answerable to anyone for his personal life.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Karan Kundra said, “I’m a very happy and productive person and I don’t give a sh*t to any speculations. Frankly, I’ve started getting a bit bored of it. The other day, I saw an article from 2012 and then also the same things was happening. My dad called and asked me what’s happening, and I told him there was nothing.”

Karan went on to say that as an actor, he is only answerable to people for his work, but not for anything personal going in his life. Karan was quoted saying, “I’m answerable about my performance and work, not who I’m dating and who I’m not dating. There are some of my friends who get harrowed by all these things that how can people say such things about them. I’m not that person and Anusha isn’t that person either.” (Also read: Nazar Actress Monalisa Furious Over Reports That She Was Living In Was An Older Man “Such Newz Can Spoil Marriage”)

Earlier, In an interview with Bombay Times, Karan had opened up about his breakup with Anusha. He stated that just because he and Anusha are living separately, people have assumed they have broken up. Further, Karan also revealed that they are still together and these are just rumors.

