Karan Kundrra Reveals Beautiful ‘Little Things’ In His Relationship With Tejasswi Prakash; Read Here!

TV stars Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the happiest couples in the telly industry. The pair met in the Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love. On the show they formed a strong bond. They are loved by their fans in large numbers and they have also given their hashtag Tejran.

They never shy away from PDA. They are admired for their quirky banter and paps with each other. Karan Kundrra recently opened up about the little things about their relationship that make it so special, as he promotes his new music video ‘Inni Si Gal.’

The actor said, “With Tejasswi it’s all about the little gestures and she is exactly the same. Like if I am angry, then she knows that I need to cool off. In this situation, she will do something very little and manage the situation, by doing exactly what needs to be done.”

He further added, “She gets very happy when I send her a random message in the middle of the day. She knows I am not much of a phone person and when I call her in between a busy day, then she recognizes my efforts. I don’t have to go to Milan and spend Rs. 10 lakh to please her, it’s all just little efforts.”

On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash had earlier said that Karan never got down on his knees to propose to her. When asked about the same, the actor laughed. Regarding the proposal, the Roadies star said, “I will propose when the time comes.”