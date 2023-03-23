Karan Kundrra Surprises Girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash With Special Gift On Gudi Padwa; Check Out To Know!

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the cutest and most loved couples of the television industry. Karan and Tejasswi are deeply in love with each other. The couple makes each other feel special occasionally and also in normal days.

Their chemistry and PDAs make their fans go gaga over them. Well, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa Karan has suprised his lady love with a special gift. Read on to know what.

Karan Kundrra Surprises Girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash With A Special Gift

Tejasswi is quite active on social media. The Naagin actress often shares loved-up pics of herself with her beau Karan. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared glimpses of her Gudi Padwa celebrations. She showed the special surprise by her boyfriend Karan Kundrra.

The actress shared a picture of Karan’s surprise. Taking to her Insta Stories she showed her fans the gifts that Kundrra gifted her.

It was a gift hamper that had a Lord Ganesha idol, flowers, a phone cover and sweets among others. She tagged Karan in the photo and wrote, “Happy Gudhi Padwa, Karan Kundrra, you’re the best”.

Karan also wished his girlfriend as he posted a short clip from one of their recent photoshoots. He wrote, “Happy Guddi Padwa” and teased her by saying, ‘Ye jo Hot Ladkiyan hoti hain na..Ajeeb hi hoti hai..”. She replied back, “Happy Gudhi Padwa, not guddi. You are guddi. One hell of a way to wish though.”

Karan And Tejasswi’s Love Story

Karan and Tejasswi’s loved bloomed inside Bigg Boss house. They are fondly called TejRan by fans.

Tejasswi And Karan’s Work Front

On the work front, Tejasswi is currently seen in Naagin 6. She will be seen in the Marathi movie School College Ani Life where she is playing the lead role.

While, Karan is seen on the television show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal that also has Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani.