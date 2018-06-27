Share

Ye Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel’s wife Ankita Bhargava suffered a miscarriage a day after the couple attended an award function. The unfortunate incident was confirmed by Ankita’s father to the Times of India who also shared that she is doing better. Now, Karan and Ankita’s spokesperson released a statement in which they have thanked the fans for their positive comments.

The official statement could be read as “I would urge all media personnel to please allow Karan and Ankita Karan Patel enough time to deal with the miscarriage. It is a difficult time for them individually and for the families involved. This sudden turn of events happened a few days ago and ever since we have tried to keep it low key, only so that we allow them enough time to cope with it. However, given the nature of the life they live, we do understand there will be speculation and concern from many, while we are ever thankful for the love and concern showed, I am sure we all agree that it is a tough time for them and coming to terms with it will take a few days. Please consider this as a formal acceptance of the misfortune that has occurred in their lives and thank you in advance for respecting their privacy.”

Karan and Ankita who tied the knot on May 3, 2015, were expecting their first baby together in 2018. The couple were quite excited about welcoming their first child in November and had even done a maternity shoot.

Karan Patel earlier shared that he wants to spoil his kids. When asked about how is he feeling about the fact that he’s going to be a father soon, the actor said “It’s sinking in slowly, and I am ecstatic. I can’t go through the emotions and transformations, which Ankita is going through. It’s a beautiful phase for her as she will graduate from a wife to a mother. I plan to spoil our baby silly with love and pampering once he/she is born. We would like to have two kids – both Ankita and I are the only children of our parents and we understand the need for a sibling.”

On the other hand, Ankita was also super excited about the baby. She told a media portal “I have started prenatal yoga and will start pre-natal Pilates too. I have been advised to walk as much as possible. I find it because I have always been into functional and weight training. Earlier, I would focus on my whole body by trying to improve my stamina. But, now I want to become flexible and correct my posture with each passing month. I have also been advised to meditate which is on my list as well and I will be doing it.”

We wish Ankita Bhargava a speedy recovery and the entire family the strength to come to terms with the loss!