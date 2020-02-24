Karan Singh Grover Gets The Best Birthday Wish From Wife Bipasha Basu; Adorable Note Filled With ‘Monkeylove’

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Though Bollywood has witnessed many amazing celebrity couples over the years, there is no denying that some were more awaited than the others. While some relationships were already in the forefront from the very start, some developed as celebrities got to know more about each other. From gracing award shows together, to making public appearances or going out on dinner dates, Bollywood couples have always made headlines.

Tow such famous personalities who fell head over heels for each other, while working together for the first time, were actress Bipasha Basu and actor Karan Singh Grover. Ever since the two got married in 2016, they have never missed a chance to show their love and affection for each other. Be it Valentine’s day or each other’s birthday, they have always made sure to cherish their time together and share glimpses of their love filled lives.

It was only recently when On February 23, 2020, Karan turned a year older and Bipasha made sure to make his day special by posting a heartfelt birthday wish on her Instagram handle. Along with sharing a couple of pictures of her husband, she wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday to my everyrthing. @imksgofficial. Life has been beautiful with you and I know it will be more beautiful each passing day. Wish you abundance in every aspect of your life, peace, happiness, good health, love, prosperity & success. I love you (TUVU) Monkey #MonkeyPrinceBirthday #MonkeyLove.”

While Karan is enjoying every second of his married life, he never misses a chance to talk about his wife. In an interview with the Hindustan Times, he shared about his married life with Bipasha, and said, “It’s been awesome, heavenly actually. Life has changed completely. The beautiful life that everyone talks about is now very evident. The understanding of what life is and what love is, what family is very clear. I am very lucky to have found her.”