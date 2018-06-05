Karan Tacker and Krystle D’souza is one couple in Tellywood that is rumored to be dating since years. The duo acted opposite each other in Star Plus’s popular show ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ that ran successfully for almost two years.

Karan and Krystle played the role of a romantic and adorable married couple Viren and Jeevika. The show gathered millions of fan-following and high TRPs while it aired. But the die-hard fans of Viren and Jeevika AKA Karan and Krystle still love them.

Their sparkling chemistry and camaraderie is still intact even after the show went off-air long back. They are often spotted together at many public and private events and have gone on record many a time expressing their trust, respect and friendship for each other. Their relationship has often sparked dating rumours but neither of them has ever gone on record and confirmed or denied such rumours.

Their fans have always waited with bated breath for years for them to confirm their romnatic rlationship.

But looks like this is about to be changed now for Karan Tacker has just almost confirmed that he is in a romantic relationship with Krystle D’souza. Yes! You read that right. They MIGHT be dating.

In an interview with the Times of India, Karan has said that he and Krystle share a special bond and that he is very possessive about her. He revealed, “I want people to talk about my work and know me more for my work. But yes, I am very proud of the relationships and women I have been with. I wouldn’t want to admit or deny about this but yes, Krystle and I share a very special bond and I am very possessive about her”.

They have been romantically linked many a times in the past on the basis of their media statements about each other.

Krystle admitted last year that she likes the speculation. Talking to a media portal, she said, “I like the speculation. It’s nice to know that people are so interested in my life. But I have never shared anything with the media. I like to keep quiet”.

She got candid and said, “I don’t think every relationship needs to be defined. I look up to Karan, he inspires me and I can count on him; it’s mutual. We are clear about what equation we share and what we feel for each other. That should be enough”.

She further added, “They all want more and I truly understand why. It’s their never-ending love for me that wants to know every detail of my life possible. About my love life, I would like to say I am single till I have a ring on the right finger and a wedding date”.

About the rumours and speculations, Karan once admitted to a media portal, “I don’t give it too much thought. When I began my career, it was a bit difficult to handle rumours, but after a point you learn and understand that speculations are something that will always be a part of every actor’s life. I have been linked- up with every co-star I have worked with —male actors as well! So It doesn’t really matter, because leave alone relationship rumours, I have never found the need to clarify anything in life in general”.

Its not just the media speculations, their social media posts about each other also hint that they might be romantically involved.

For instance, when once a fan commented on Krystal’s post saying, “Nice shot baby”, Karan jumped into it and replied, “@anilsah124 nice shot “baby” uuh..! Let’s have a chat in private …!” And the story didn’t end here. Further making this banter cute, Krystle hopped in and reverted, “@karantacker oops. Anilsah toh Gaya kaam se”.

Recently Krystle wished Karan a happy birthday on Instagram.

Check out the post:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BiojYXiANtB/?taken-by=krystledsouza

And Karan wished her in the same manner on her birthday.

Aww..they make an adorable couple! We hope they they come clean about their relationship status once and for all and put all the speculations to rest.