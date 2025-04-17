Karan Veer Mehra And Sushmita Sen Spotted Gracing A Wedding Dressed Up In All Black, Pictures Inside

After winning hearts in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’ and ‘Bigg Boss 18’, actor Karan Veer Mehra is now making headlines by attending a wedding where he was seen posing with beautiful Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen. The two twinned in black outfits and looked absolutely amazing. The two made a lot of noise at Seema Singh’s daughter’s wedding and grabbed everyone’s attention in matching black clothes.

Let us tell you that the Bigg Boss 18 winner looked extremely handsome in a shimmering Indo-Western outfit while Sushmita Sen stunned everyone in a stunning black saree, a sleeveless blouse. The two posed for the paparazzi, and at one point, they were posing from behind each other, their smiles lit up the evening. Later, they were spotted sitting together inside the event.

At the wedding, Karan and Sushmita were accompanied by Arjun Kapoor. Fans could not keep calm after watching the clips, and they praised both of them. One user wrote, ‘Sushmita’s hand is going straight to his cheek, oh my god, he is so cute, everyone loves him a lot. This is so cute #KaranVeerMehra’ A user said, ‘Aww they are enjoying their chit chat session. And the way Sush made our KV laugh, it brought a smile to everyone’s face’.

Another fan wrote, ‘Karan Veer Mehra and Sushmita Sen! Wow’. Many reactions came out on social media praising the chemistry of both. One fan wrote, ‘Karan and Sushmita look very royal together’, while another said, ‘Their friendship is unmatched’. If we talk about the work front of Karanvir Mehra, then let us tell you that he was last seen in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 18’, which he won. He was also the winner of the new season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’.