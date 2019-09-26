Karan Veer Mehra On Failed Marriage, “Should Not Have Married, Ruined 2 Lives”

Share

Karan Veer Mehra rose to fame with the show Pavitra Rishta and gained many fans over time. However, his personal life these past few years has been on a downward slope. First, it was the broken marriage with his childhood sweetheart Devika and then there was the life-threatening accident. He’s been through enough and is getting his mental peace back slowly.

Karan Veer married Devika who he had known from his school days; however, things didn’t go as expected and the two ended up getting separated. For the same, Karan Veer blames the world of showbiz, his link-ups with colleagues and their changed equation. “Maybe, we were not made for each other. A childhood friendship of 10 years and another eight of marriage could not withstand the blitz of the glamour world. As my career grew, she also chose to become a part of this charismatic world, and soon, we began to drift apart. I felt like I had begun to slip from her list of priorities. Consequently, our equations changed and I got linked to actresses, actors and creative producers, and it was the beginning of the end,” said the actor.

Upon being asked if he could have handled things differently, Karan Veer said, “Perhaps, I could’ve done things differently. To begin with, I should never have gotten married back then. It would have saved two lives from getting ruined.”

Things got worse when Karan Veer Mehra met with an accident in the year 2016, post which he fell into alcohol addiction. He said, “I met with a bike accident in December 2016, and was bedridden for over five months. I would drink to put myself to sleep in those days and that’s how I got into alcohol. I wasn’t earning anything. This is the volatile nature of an actor’s life, but I never stopped fighting, thanks to my family and upbringing.”