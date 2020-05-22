From cooking nutritious food to sleepless nights, they do everything to make sure that their little one is comfortable. And one such celebrity couple is Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu, who dote on their twins, Bella and Vienna. The couple had embraced parenthood after ten years of marital bliss and had welcomed their little angels, Bella and Vienna into their lives. Since then, they have been riding high on parenthood. Karanvir Bohra And Teejay Sidhu’s Little Munchkin, Bella, and Vienna Always Win Our Hearts.

On May 21, 2020, Teejay took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of Karanvir and Bella. In the video, Karanvir was looking at a TikTok video of himself with Teejay on his phone and in a scene, he jokingly hits Teejay with a broom. Bella, who was watching the video was unhappy seeing her daddy hit her mom and asks him, why did he do that?

The little munchkin also said that she was mad at him and he needs to apologise to her mom. Along with the video, Teejay wrote, "He made a TikTok video where he jokingly whacked me with a broom! She saw the video in his phone and asked him, 'Why did you hit Mom?' She's not happy now!"

From receiving a parlour treatment from kids, Bell and Vienna to making a ‘halwa cake’ for wifey, Teejay on their 13th anniversary, Karanvir Bohra has been giving glimpses of his quarantine life with his family. With the onset of the holy month of Ramadan, the Bohra family had given a glimpse of the power of prayers.

On April 26, 2020, Teejay had taken to her Instagram handle and had shared pictures of herself with Karanvir and their twins, Bella and Vienna engrossed in their prayers. The family was seen praying to the almighty to heal the world. Wishing everyone a happy Ramadan, Teejay had written, “Love is our religion. #RamadanMubarak everyone.”

In an interview with The Times of India, Karanvir had talked about embracing fatherhood and had shared, “I am doing everything, right from feeding them to changing their diapers. But the best part of having twins is that they are double bundles of joy.

One is my Goddess Lakshmi and the other is Goddess Saraswati. What is surprising is that they both get hungry at the same time, both want to sleep at the same time, and they cry and laugh at the same time. Teejay and I are blessed.”