As for their latest update, Karanvir Bohra and Teejay shared a video of their daughters- Bella & Vienna, on their Instagram profile (TwinBabyDiaries), taking part in the viral Candy Challenge. The video sees Karanvir and Teejay piling two bowls with candies, placing them in front of their twin babies and asking them not to eat any until they return from the bathroom.

Karanvir Bohra’s twin daughters Bella & Vienna agree, however, the waiting game wasn’t exactly easy for them. At one point, Bella reached out to the bowl and lunged forward to touch the candies. Well, they looked every bit adorable in the video and while they were at it, they also made us crave for some candies.

The post’s caption read, “Bella and Vienna’s Candy Challenge! Everyone was asking us to do the #candychallenge, so finally, we did! Our Mom and Dad left candy and marshmallows in front of us, and said not to eat any until they got back. Do you think we ate any or no? And out of two of us, who do you think was more tempted to touch the candy?”

Even fellow actors, Bhumi Pednekar and Ashmit Patel couldn’t get enough of the video. Watch the entire video to see if they eventually did give in to the candies or kept their words:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CAul-m_nb9g/?utm_source=ig_embed

Recently, Karanvir provided 1000 face masks to police officers risking their lives and working amid the pandemic. An excerpt from his statement read, “The police force in the city right now are doing more than their bit to try and keep people indoors and safe. Every day I see so many of them patrolling the streets day and night to ensure that nobody is out and about when they don’t have to be!”

Read also: Karanvir Bohra And Teejay Sidhu’s Little Munchkin, Bella, and Vienna Always Win Our Hearts; Cute Video Inside

“And just doing their duty in this way poses such a big risk to them all, because of the number of people they are exposing themselves to on a daily basis, but duty calls and they have been absolutely outstanding in this past couple of weeks!”