Kareena Kapoor Gets Amused By Hyper-Realistic Shoe Cake; Watch The Viral Video Here!

Actor Kareena Kapoor attends an event in Mumbai. The focus of the event is to promote a footwear brand. She was surprised by the hyper-realistic cake present on the table. The shape of the cake is of a women’s footwear and is present just next to the real one on the table. Kareena’s hilarious reaction was all to grab the eyeballs.

The video went viral on the internet. The video features Kareena Kapoor Khan in an orange one-shoulder outfit. In front of her, the real shoe along with its replica placed. She needs to find the cake shoe. Both the footwear looked identical and she was amused and struggles to find the cake one. With a knife, she cut the cake hesitate and even had a bite. While tasting the cake she said to the media I am scared to eat this and laughed.

Watch the viral video here!

As soon as the video drooped on the internet, the fans filled the comment section. One Fan wrote, “Who keeps sandals near to cake, so unhygienic.” “What’s wrong with these people? Making shoe as cake wired,” added another said, “Can we take a moment and appreciate the cake who made?” After a long vacation in Africa with her husband saif ali khan and kids Taimur and Jehangir, Kareena returned to Mumbai last week.

Talking about the work front, the actress was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Soon she will seen in Rhea Kapoor’s upcoming film, The Crew. The movie also features Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tabu besides her. The Devotion Of Suspect X with Sujoy Goshand Hansal Mehta’s Untitled also in her kitty.