Kareena Kapoor Khan started her career with the movie Refugee and never looked back. Looking back at her career graph, we can see Kareena doing some really out of the box roles in movies like Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, Khushi, and not to forget the iconic Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gam. Her role as Poo was well acclaimed and loved by many. She did quite some overacting and now here’s what she has to say about that role.

A video of Kareena Kapoor Khan watching her role of Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is surfacing on the internet and the lady’s reactions are absolutely epic. In a conversation with Anupama Chopra, Kareena was showed the scene where she meets Hrithik’s character for the first time in college after they are all grown up. As Kareena watches it, she remembers God and hides her face in embarrassment. The actress further says, “I can’t even look at myself, I don’t know the time was so different. It was like, I was 20.” LOL!

Fans, in the comment section, were quick to contradict Bebo and hail her performance as Poo. A user wrote, “God that was one of yr best performance,” while another commented, “We loved Because of her.” Here’s the video:

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium and next will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, Takht and Veere Di Wedding 2.

Kareena Kapoor Has An Epic Reaction To Her Role As 'Poo' In K3G, Says "Can't Even…" Gepostet von Womansera am Donnerstag, 16. April 2020