Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan Are Dropping Major Couple Goals As They Suit Up For An Ad Film; Pics Inside

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is an epitome of beauty and perfection. She has been maintaining a perfect balance in keeping up with her professional life and bringing up her son, Taimur Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena had welcomed their cute little munchkin son, Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, and ever since his first photograph went viral on social media; he has become the new internet sensation. The two-year-old Taimur Ali Khan draws more paparazzi than any other A-lister in Bollywood.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and saif Ali Khan are one of the royal couples in Bollywood the duo never leaves any chance in making our heads turn. Every time they step out in the city together for any event or date night, they have fans gushing over them each and every single time and yesterday was not any different the couple had suit up in their fashion best as they headed out for an Ad film as they got snapped by the shutterbugs pictures from the event have been doing rounds on the internet. They not only gave us a couple of goals but fashion goals as well.

In the video, the Bebo is seen communicating to a person off stage while it is not seen who she is talking to but the way she was talking to the person was captured by the shutterbugs and she knows how to make our head turns and curls toe. Her expressions are so good even when she is off-camera the actress wins our hearts with the way she talks.

For the shoot, the 34-year-old actress is seen donned a sheer top with a black corset, on top of it, she wore a leopard print jacket, pairing it up with black trousers looking drop-dead-gorgeous. The actress looked, as usual, bombshell. On, the other hand Saif dons a charm and royalty in navy blue 3 piece suits up looking dapper as usual.

For their outing in the city tonight, the couple had decided to complement each other by sport suits and well, they look regal in their outfits as the captured by the paps. They both sure couldn’t seem to take their eyes off each other as they walk hand-in-hand.