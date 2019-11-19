Kareena Kapoor Khan Brutally Trolled For Laughing at Manish Malhotra’s father’s funeral; Tagged ‘Shameless’

Kareena Kapoor Khan who is known for her bubbliness has continuously worked hard to be what and how she is today. Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the top Bollywood actresses. She has always been the inspiration for many. The actress made many characters popular like Poo in K3G. Bebo is known for her style, confidence, speaking, personality and whatnot. She started her journey in Bollywood in 2000 with the film, Refugee. She has many feathers on her hat. In fact, her huge net worth is owing to her wonderful film projects, endorsements, and advertisements. She is truly a diva.

It is certainly not easy to be a Bollywood star. You are constantly under the gaze and scrutiny of the paps and the fans. While many stars feel blessed to be getting so much attention, there are others who despise it and get slammed or trolled for the same. Recently, it was Kareena Kapoor Khan who was slammed by the netizens for smiling at the funeral.

As one commenter wrote, “His father died, she is his so-called dear friend and she laughing. At least keep a grim face for the camera(sic).”, The other tagged Bebo as “shameless”. Have a look at the harsh comments:

Now as per the reality, Kareena did not laugh, she smiled and greeted veteran actress Jaya, while she was leaving the house. Paparazzi obviously took the pictures at the wrong timings. However, here is the video that will make you see the truth. However, there were few users who came out in support of Kareena and said, “There’s a difference between laughing and smiling. In the video, she is smiling. Pictures don’t always show what’s happening(sic).”

On the work front, Bebo will be seen in Takht along with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi and other. Also she is shooting for Good News along with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Currently, Kareena is judging the show, DID: DanceIndia Dance.