Kareena Kapoor Khan who is known for her bubbliness has continuously worked hard to be what and how she is today. Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the top Bollywood actresses. She has always been the inspiration for many. The actress made many characters popular like Poo in K3G. Bebo is known for her style, confidence, speaking, personality and whatnot. She started her journey in Bollywood in 2000 with the film, Refugee. She has many feathers on her hat. In fact, her huge net worth is owing to her wonderful film projects, endorsements, and advertisements. She is truly a diva.

It is certainly not easy to be a Bollywood star. You are constantly under the gaze and scrutiny of the paps and the fans. While many stars feel blessed to be getting so much attention, there are others who despise it and get slammed or trolled for the same. Recently, it was Kareena Kapoor Khan who was slammed by the netizens for the selfie she uploaded in Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAFsW-xpK_P/

As one user wrote, ‘shame on you. how can you be a punjabi, you don’t even know how to be like one. Belonging to the punjabi family, you are a sham to them and to us, your roots wants to get rid of you’ the other commented, ‘isse achi toh humare yahan village ki ladkian lgti hain in their natural beauty. ye toh Bollywood ke naam pr dhabba hai, na acting ki akal hai na hi achi shakal hai’. No mattter how much people love Bebo, when it comes to trolling, no one spares anyone.

On the work front, Bebo will be seen in Takht along with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi and other. She was last seen in English Medium along with Irrfan Khan who is no more and Good News that also stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Currently, Kareena is stuck at her home because of the lockdown amid coronavirus.