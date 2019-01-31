Kareena Kapoor Khan Gave A Stupendous Reply To People Calling Her Careless Mom.

Share

It seems to have become a tradition of spotting Taimur Ali Khan in the evening as the little munchkin steps out of his house and even the paparazzi are all geared up to capture pictures of their favourite star kid. Taimur is always seen accompanied by a nanny, who has been there since his birth. Kareena has been trolled and shamed for having a nanny for Taimur. In a recent episode of her radio show, What Women Wants, she spoke about people who shame celeb moms. She shared an incident where she was trolled, and said, “I have to address one thing… recently I got trolled on a photo where I was getting into a private jet… and the trolling was about how apparently, I’m a careless mother who’s letting my kid be brought up by nannies.”

To all these trolls Kareena gave a stupendous reply, she said, “To you judgemental folks who know nothing about my life, please note that there’s a finger I’m showing you in my mind right now.”

It’s not an easy job to guard the little munchkin whenever he steps out in public. Wherever the Chote Nawab of Pataudi goes, the cameras and fans follow him and at times it becomes difficult to protect him and take him home safe and sound.

Taimur’s photos go viral on the Internet in no time and melt our hearts with his cute antics. Taimur has been making headlines these days as the little tot is making a lot of appearances with his parents, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. From dreamy vacations to playdates and birthday parties Taimurs photos and videos are all over the internet.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been dazzling in her new Radio Show on 104.8 FM called What Women Want. So far, she had had the who’s who of Bollywood divas on her show including her sister Karisma Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Amrita Arora, Sunny Leone, Masaba Gupta, Mallika Dua and many others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will soon be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film ‘Good News’, that also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kaira Advani in pivotal roles. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’ along with Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Singh and Vicky Kaushal. Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer.