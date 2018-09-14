Out of all the B-town sisters, Bebo and Lolo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor are definitely everyone’s favourite. The bond and equation between Kareena and Karisma are an epitome of what sisters are all about.They are one of the most stylish sister duos from Bollywood and never ever fail to stand out from the crowd whenever they make public appearances.

The stylish Kapoor sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor on Thursday attended a grand celebration at Ambani’s residence, Antilia as they celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi on a large scale just like every year. Interestingly, Kareena and Karisma were twinning in yellow traditional outfits at the occasion.

In the pictures, Karisma is wearing a salwar-suit designed by celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Meanwhile, Kareena is wearing yellow Banarasi silk sharara teamed up with a rani pink Banarasi silk dupatta by Raw Mango. Clad in the sunny colours of the festive season, the two sisters looked stunning as ever. Check out the pictures!

Well apparently, the colour coordination was a fortunate coincidence. How do we know that? Karisma posted one of the pics with her sister from the celebration with the caption “When you and ur sister twin in the same colour unknowingly ??#soulsisterforever? #ganpati.” Don’t the sisters look absolutely stunning in their festive wear?

Among other celebrities present at the occasion were Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Rekha, Hema Malini, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sachin Tendular with wife and son, Ileana D’Cruz, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Hardik Pandya and many others.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in two projects including Good News and Takht. Good News also features Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Talking about Takht, the movie has an ensemble star cast of Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor.