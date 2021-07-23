Kareena Kapoor Khan looks regal in Anarkali worth Rs 1.48 Lakh; Shoots ad with Anil Kapoor. Check out the pics!

With every appearance, Kareena Kapoor Khan turns heads. On July 21, she was spotted on the shoot of a Malabar Diamonds commercial. Anil Kapoor was among those who joined her. Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a gorgeous bright yellow Ridhi Mehra design with mirror work for the session. In a golden yellow georgette embroidered Anarkali with embroidered net dupatta valued Rs. 1.48 lakh, she made quite a statement.

Kareena wore her hair in a tidy ponytail with dewy, fresh makeup and vibrant pink lips. With a hefty choker and chaandbaalis, she completes the look.

Moreover, Kareena was sighted on the sets with Anil Kapoor, and they both looked lovely in traditional Indian attire! On several times, they have shared the screen. However, on the set of the Malabar Diamonds advertisement, the couple is dressed in traditional Indian garb.

In the photos, both celebs are photo-ready—Anil Kapoor is correct! Nevertheless, They do look amazing in all of the photos! Kareena posted a photo of them with the caption “The OGs” on her official Instagram account. They are, indeed, the pioneers!

Kareena’s bright yellow Riddhi Mehra suit is well complemented by Anil’s white bandhgala. Anil is as bright and entertaining as ever, and Kareena is dressed to the nines in traditional Indian clothing.

Bewafaa, Tashan, and Bombay Talkies are among the films where Anil Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor collaborated. Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor’s daughter, co-starred alongside Kareena in Rhea Kapoor’s 2018 film Veere Di Wedding. In Karan Johar’s Takht, Kareena and Anil Kapoor will share screen time.

Kareena Kapoor’s most recent film appearance was in Angrezi Medium, which starred late actor Irrfan Khan in the lead role. Laal Singh Chaddha, a replica of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, and Takht are two of her forthcoming projects. This year’s Christmas film, Laal Singh Chaddha, is set to be released. In addition, Anil Kapoor has Jug Jug Jeeyo and Takth in the works.