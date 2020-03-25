Kareena Kapoor Khan Posts “Staged Napping” Picture Of Besties, Gets Brutally Trolled, “Makeup Ke Sath Kon Sota Hai”

Share

Off late, Kareena Kapoor Khan made a smashing debut on Instagram. And ever since the actress has joined the photo-sharing platform she is on it. Everyday she posts something or the other. Either it is a super adorable picture of her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan or husband Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor is already 2 million strong.

However, the internet is a dark place and once you get engulfed in its traps, there is no coming out. While it can show you the brightest of times, it can also give to a hard time living. You can find your fans and appreciators on social media and simultaneously, there would be trollers making fun of everything you say, do, or wear. And Kareena Kapoor also fell prey of it.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor posted a picture of her besties Malaika Arora, Arora, sister Karisma Kapoor and Malika Bhatt taking a nap. She made a collage of the sleeping beauties and posted it on Instagram with the caption, “Friends that nap together, stay together”. However, the trolls couldn’t look past the makeup they wearing while sleeping. One user commented, “A user commented, “The only one who is actually sleeping is u, everyone else has got the makeup on.” Another one wrote, “Except bebo and lolo, all are sleeping with makeup wow.” Check out the picture below followed by the screenshots of the merciless trolling she faced.

