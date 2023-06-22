Kareena Kapoor Khan Revealed She Would Never Work With This Hottie And Stick By Her Vow. Know Who Is He?

Kareena Kapoor Khan used to be a fearless actress who spoke her mind without caring about the opinions of those around her. She was also outspoken about her loves and dislikes of other people, and she still is. Bebo and attractive hunk John Abraham frequently attracted attention for their cold war, and it appears that nothing has changed as of late. Because of Bipasha Basu and their catfight, Kareena and John entered into a cold war, and at one point Kareena openly stated that she would never again collaborate with the Pathaan actor. Additionally, Bebo and John have been working in the profession for more than 20 years, but they haven’t yet been together on film.

Bebo’s old Koffee With Karan video, in which she can be seen candidly discussing how she would collaborate with John Abraham, is now again going viral. Bebo would never collaborate with John, and Kareena openly agreed when she came on the show with her then-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor.

At the time, Shahid and Kareena were the most suitable couple, and during the same game, Shahid was the first to admit that Kareena preferred to avoid working with John Abraham. Later, Kareena was interested in Shahid’s response and agreed with him that he was correct and that he knew her well. When discussing John and Bebo, we ponder whether the cold war will ever cease because both performers have advanced since their beginnings and the cinematic age has altered much since then.

While John has the biggest blockbuster of his career with Pathaan, Kareena is presently filming The Crew, a film she is collaborating on with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She has also finished filming her debut web series, The Devotion of Suspect X, directed by Sujoy Ghosh.