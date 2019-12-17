Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals She Plans To Introduce Taimur Ali Khan To Golmaal Series, Omkara, And Jab We Met; Deets Inside

Share

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is the epitome of beauty and perfection. She has been maintaining a perfect balance in keeping up with her professional life and bringing up her son, Taimur Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena had welcomed their cute little munchkin son, Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, and ever since his first photograph went viral on social media; he has become the new internet sensation. The two-year-old Taimur Ali Khan draws more paparazzi than any other A-lister in Bollywood.

Even though Taimur is a two-year-old kid, Taimur is a star already. The little kiddo has outlived his superstar parents’ stardom. There are several fan pages on social media that are especially dedicated to Little Taimur.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan had revealed how Saif and she plan to introduce Taimur to their work eventually as the little munchkin will turn 3 this December. When asked about what Taimur is currently interested in, Bebo mentioned that as of now, Taimur’s is only interested in animals and he is really fond of them.

She further told how Taimur is obsessed with little cutie to The Jungle Book and shared that Taimur goes around looking and screaming for Bagheera, Baloo, Akela in the house. The diva has also mentioned that eventually, she and Saif plan to show him their films like Golmaal series, Omkara and Jab We Met.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy promoting Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. The trailer got a massive response from everyone. Good Newzz is directed by Raj Mehta and is slated to release on December 27, 2019.