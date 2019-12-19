Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan Celebrates Taimur Ali Khan Pre-Birthday

The one thing that is common between you and us is that all of us get happy if we see the cutest munchkin of Bollywood, Taimur Ali Khan. His daily activities cheer us up. Almost 3-year–old Tim is popular among everyone. Multiple celebrities from the tinsel town have, time and again, expressed their desire and baby-crush over him.

Now, tomorrow, on 20th December, it is Taimur’s 3rd birthday and we can’t be less excited. Well, seems like the celebration has already begun. We could spot the Kapoor clan including Badita Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor and her kids: Kiaan Kapoor and Samiera Kapoor. Also, Inaya Kemmu and Soha Khan Kemmu were also spotted at the venue. While Kareena and Soha wore a black and white polka dress, Inaaya was looking super cute in her little white dress. Karishma and her children opted for a casual look with jeans and a loose top. Have a look:

As recently reported by The Times of India, the actress had revealed her son, Taimur Ali Khan’s third birthday plans. The doting mother also mentioned that her little munchkin has also placed an adorable demand for his birthday from his mommy. She shared, “for his birthday bash, we are going to celebrate in Mumbai. As I’ll be promoting the film and Saif is also in Mumbai. We will be spending time with close family members. We will have a small get together with a few of his friends.

She further told about the gift that Taimur has demand she stated, “He has demanded two cakes and not one. He is a Kapoor ha-ha-ha. He is like, ‘I want two cakes. One Santa and one hulk’. I said, ‘Why two?’ he is like ‘Two!’”

Here’s wishing truckloads of happiness to the whole Pataudi family!