Destined to guardians Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu has been making the most of her isolate break with her family at home. The little one is occupied with going through her lockdown days with her folks doing a ton of workmanship and specialty and learning new activities. As the little one appreciates making new art and craft at home, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media to share a cute image of her ‘wonderful niece’ Inaaya as she makes a family tree with pictures on paper.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took her Instagram to share a lovely artwork made by little Inni. Along with the caption, the actress wrote, picture, “My beautiful niece #FamilyForever . @sakpataudi @khemster2 @ss0176 @saraalikhan95 @iakpataudi @karishmakemmu @kemmujyoti @ravi.kemmu.” In the post, Kareena called Inaaya her beautiful niece and wrote, “Family Forever.” As Inni included everyone, Kareena made sure to tag every family member in the post including her step children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

While the Takht entertainer shared the image of Inaaya, in the image, the little one is seen wearing a dress and has her pig tail hairdo on point. In the image, Inni is seen holding a family tree she made on paper with little picture cuttings of her family. The little one has figured out how to fit in her whole family alongside her cousins Sara, Ibrahim and Taimur in the family tree giving fans a brief look at her enormous family.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBAOXCMJneX/

In the meantime, as Kareena spills out loads of adoration on her delightful niece Inaaya, right now, at home, the on-screen characters’ child Taimur Ali Khan is additionally getting a charge out of some craftsmanship and specialty exercises with his folks. The entertainer as of late called Taimur her ‘in-house Picasso’ after the little one was occupied with painting with colours on the wall.