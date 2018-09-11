Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are blessed with a beautiful baby boy Taimur Ali Khan. The little munchkin already has zillions of fan pages on social media while his every move gets photographed by the paparazzi. Taimur will turn two years old this December and the parents have already started planning for another baby.

Yes, you read that right! Kareena Kapoor Khan and her best friend Amrita Arora recently appeared as guests on Komal Nahta’s show Starry Nights 2.Oh! that streams on Zee5 where she spilled the beans. Be it her love life with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan or her personal life, she talked about it all.

In the promo of the episode, Kareena affirmed about their second child after two years. On which, her BFF Amrita Arora commented, “I have told her if she decides to get pregnant again, let me know because I’ll be leaving the country.” In addition to this, Kareena was also asked if she and Saif love pampering Taimur to which she replied that she likes it the most.

Check out the video!

When Kareena was expecting Taimur, sharing her happiness on becoming a mom, Kareena said, “I am very excited. I am not nervous at all. This is something that every woman looks forward to in her life. It will be a life-altering experience for my family and friends.”

Sharing her views about pregnancy, the Veere Di Wedding actress said, “Pregnancy is a physiological milestone, don’t confuse it with a sickness – and surely don’t let the people around you, including your doctor, treat it like one. Do you have to be careful of hydration, meal timings or calcium intake? Yes. But do you have to give up on living your life and make it all about the pregnancy and the growing stomach? No. And this is exactly why a history of staying healthy help.”

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Takht and Good News.