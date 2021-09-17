Kareena Kapoor Khan Spotted Enjoying Vacay With Saif And Kids: Take A Look At Dreamy Pics

After the arrival of his film, Saif Ali Khan flew off on a vacation with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their children, Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan on Wednesday. The family was spotted at the airport terminal with their babysitter.

On Thursday evening, Kareena took to her Instagram story and offered a brief look at her fantastic vacay. She shared an image of herself where she can be seen concealing her face with the assistance of an enormous cap. She is seen wearing a neon-shaded tank top. Alongside the image, she put a GIF that read, ‘who dat’. See:

In the subsequent picture, she shared the beautiful view which is by all accounts from the Maldives. She is seen unwinding by the sea shore with Taimur and Saif are caught up with playing in the pool. Offering it to her fans, she expressed, “Zoom in” trailed by a heart emoticon.

As of late, Bebo had holidayed in the Maldives with her family as they observed Saif’s 51st birthday. She had imparted cheerful pictures to Saif and her children on her handle and expressed, “Glad Birthday to my first love… To time everlasting and past with you is all I need ️”.

Bebo had additionally imparted an image to her child kid, Jeh as he finished six months. Sharing an image from the Maldives, she had stated, “Love, bliss, and fortitude to you generally. Happy 6 months my life ️”

As of late, prior to flying off to her get-away, Bebo was seen going for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ with Aamir Khan in the city. They were papped in their outfits. The film is allegedly scheduled to deliver on Christmas 2021.