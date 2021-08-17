Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan says she and the family love the names Taimur and Jehangir. She told for the first time how her children were named Taimur and Jahangir. Kareena said in one of her interviews that she and Saif had not pre-planned to name the children. Nor did she already have a list of the names of the children.

Kareena has clearly said that she has not named the children Taimur and Jahangir after doing any planning. Before the names of Timur and Jahangir, they did not have a list of children’s names. She said that we liked the names Jahangir and Taimur and kept them. Let me tell you that there has been a lot of controversy regarding the names of both the sons of Kareena and Saif. Kareena and Saif were also trolled a lot on social media for naming Jahangir and Taimur.

When Taimur was born in 2016, there was a lot of uproar about this name. People used to say that how can one name her child Taimur? The name Timur is of a Turk invader, who attacked India and created a ruckus.

Similarly, when recently it came to know about Kareena’s second son’s name being Jahangir, social media was once again raging against her family. But Kareena and Saif have made it clear that they do not mind trollers.

Recently a book by Kareena Kapoor Khan has been launched. In which she has written in detail about her pregnancy experience. At the inauguration of this book, for the first time, people came to know that the name of her second son is Jeh i.e. Jahangir. She said that we liked these names and we kept them for the children.

Kareena Kapoor has written in her book that when Taimur was born, she could not breastfeed him. She has written that when Taimur was born, he had not drunk milk for 14 days. At the same time, after Jahangir was born, she breastfed him, which was a pleasant feeling. At the same time, Saif Ali Khan has also written in the guest column of this book that Kareena was much more mature and strong when the second child was born.