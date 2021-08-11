Kareena Kapoor Khan is going to start a new inning in her film career. Kareena has been in this industry for more than 20 years. Now she is going to produce the film. It is being said that this will be a thriller film and at the same time Hansal Mehta is going to direct this film. Bebo will co-produce the film with Ekta Kapoor. There is no information about what will be the name of the film.

Kareena is very happy about this and she said – Very excited to work with Ekta as a producer in this film. I have been a huge fan of Hansal’s films the way he works and it will be great fun working with him for the first time. I am going to be a producer with this film and I can’t wait for this journey to begin.



Hansal Mehta says that through this film we want to make a great, entertaining, and great thriller film with Kareena and I am sure that Kareena will bring life to my character as an actress. I am very excited to work with Ekta and Kareena. Both have achieved a lot in their respective careers and it will be a big deal to work with both of them. Kareena will also be seen in the lead role in this film and it is being said about the film that it will be inspired from a true life incident and the story is UK based and the shooting of the film is going to start soon.

Kareena informed the fans about this by posting a photo with Ekta and Hansal on Instagram. Kareena is the first daughter of the Kapoor family to become a producer. Ekta Kapoor said about this film that Kareena Kapoor Khan is an actress of dynamite combination of star power and talent. I have worked with him last time in ‘Veere Di Wedding’. Which is probably considered to be the biggest hit film of a female star. Hansal Mehta, one of the best film directors of our time, will direct this film which is going to be very entertaining.