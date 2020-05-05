Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was admitted in Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. He was extremely unwell. But in a shocking turn of events, Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning. It came as a shocking news as yesterday we had seen the death of the extraordinary actor Irrfan Khan. Rishi Kapoor was battling cancer for a long time and had even stayed for a year for his treatment. The actor came back in September last year and has been keeping ill. The final rites of the veteran star have taken place now and there were many from the industry present there. Rishi Kapoor’s Final Rites Done In Presence Of Ranbir Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor Khan Visits Kapoor’s Residence To Meet Riddhima, Neetu And Ranbir Kapoor After Rishi’s Death.

The funeral took place in Mumbai’s Chandanwadi crematorium some time ago after the veteran actor’s mortal remains were picked from the hospital in afternoon. The funeral was attended by Rishi Kapoor’s family members, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain and friends from the industry like Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Ayan Mukerji among several others. Rishi’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor, too, wished to see her deceased father for one last time; however, she couldn’t make it as she was travelling all the way Delhi via and it’s nearly impossible to reach Mumbai in such a short span of time. The Coronavirus lockdown has brought all the flights to a halt, unfortunately.

His mortal remains were cremated electrically while all his family members were present there. A couple of pictures saw Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and other Kapoor family members dressed up all-white attires as they went for the funeral procession. And now, few days after the actor left, his niece, kareena Kapoor Khan was seen visiting his place to meet other family members including Neetu, Ranbir and Riddhima. In the picture we can see Kareeena sitting in the car in white-blue stripped top taking all the precautions amid coronavirus. Have a look:

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor have always made for an adorable pair and their love story was no less than a fairy-tale. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor surely made for an awesome pair and that will remain eternal.