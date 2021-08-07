Kareena Kapoor Khan with Baradari on the Support of Indian Crafts in this Era

After the conceptualization of Baradari in 2020 by the famous journalist Namrata Zakari, she wanted the leading designers of India to get encouraged to come together in support of the Indian craftsmen and artisans. The idea was to promote economic quality, along with the empowerment of the communities embracing entrepreneurship via a fundraiser of fashion.

There were around 110 designers who participated in the first edition, along with raising around Rs. 50 lakhs for the first five weaver and embroidery communities. From the past 15 months, the economy came to a standstill for the karigars. In India, the educated and the rich have much betterment in terms of their lifestyle, whereas the poor and skilled are still struggling to get out of poverty consistently.

It is quite amazing to see that several communities are using the seed capital, as per the intentions of the Baradari funds. The schedule of the second edition started from 6th August this year and shall end on 13th August 2021. It shall have pieces from more than seventy designers like Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra, Rahul Mishra, Tarun Tahiliani, Misho, Raw Mango, and Outhouse to be sold on Ensembleindia.com.

Tina Tahiliani Parikh, a partner in the Baradari stated, “When Namrata asked me to support Baradari, I did not hesitate for even a moment. Our craftsmen are the reason we have such an incredible proliferation of creative products in Indian fashion. Designers don’t have to look very far to find a weaver, embroiderer, metal worker, or pattern cutter to bring their ideas to life.” Trina Tahiliani Parikh is also the co-founder and the owner of Ensemble.

Style Icon Kareena Kapoor Khan has also helped this fundraiser. There have been extensions from Kareena Kapoor Khan regarding her associations during the second edition as well. According to her, the effort is an incredible one, and it must be remembered that most of the back-end of the work was done during the pandemic lockdown.

The idea of equality in terms of the economy has been promoted by the fundraiser. Both artisans and designers joined hands as partners regarding the creation of the outfit, and the need of the Baradari is the acknowledgment of the partnership by every person taking part in the event.