Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Birthday Celebration Reflects Love; Check Pics Inside

Well, today is our favourite Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday. And she indeed started her day with a bang. The birthday girl got many surprises right after the stroke of 12 AM as Bebo turned a year older. She is celebrating her birthday with family. The reason for exaggerating the celebration of her birthday is because it was an insanely grand celebration in the Pataudi family style. In 2012 Kareena Kapoor tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan and became Kareena Kapoor “Khan” and after 4years of the marriage, they blessed with a baby boy Taimur Ali Khan who is now an internet sensation.

Now, coming back to Kareena’s birthday celebrations, the pictures of her birthday celebration has taken over social media. In the pictures shared, Kareena was seen in a simple white kurta-pyjama with a Kolhapur. She completed her look with a pair of hoop earrings. Saif Ali Khan, who was twinning with his ladylove was seen in a white kurta-pyjama. Have a look at some of the pictures:

The cake-cutting video was taken and shared by Karisma Kapoor as she wrote on the Instagram post, “Happy birthday my darling Bebo, we love you”, followed by a few heart emojis. She also shared another post which has a picture of the birthday girl with little Taimur. Karisma’s video then reposted on Instagram by Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh who is now a popular Bollywood actor As he captioned “HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN #kareenkapoorkhan. Wish you health and happiness. KEEP ROCKING.”

On the work front, Bebo will be seen in Takht along with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi and other. Also she is shooting for Good News along with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Currently, Kareena is judging the show, DID: DanceIndia Dance.

Here, we are wishing a very happy birthday to the lovely and beautiful Kareena Kapoor Khan.