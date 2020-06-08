Kareena Kapoor Khan is the legend of Bollywood and everyone expects to meet her at least once in their lifetime. There are so many people who want to meet the classy and sassy Kareena Kapoor Khan. Now, some TikTokers were able to catch a glimpse of the actress and the way she reacted was clearly captured in a video by Viral Bhayani.

It all happened when Kareena met a bunch of TikTokers at the launch of her chat show, ISHQ. A throwback video of the same is surfacing on the internet. The video clip shows Kareena first stopped by the photographers and then they asked her to pose with TikTokers. As soon as Kareena saw a bunch of guys standing right next to her, she made a weird face and said, “Oh these are TikTokers. Well, the netizens go gaga over Kareena’s hilarious reactions to the tiktokers.

Click here to watch the video:

Netizens commented on the video as, “Her expression shows value of tiktokers,” “Don’t be happy guys! she showed this expression with everyone she always have that face I don’t know why so,” “Gangor bezzati hai yaar,” “Ghani bezzati,” “Lol…amazement? Aji ghanta- Beizzati kardi Kareena ne unki… look at the way she is calling them.”

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which is also starring Aamir Khan. The film was all set to release on coming Christmas but the Coronavirus lockdown has made it unlikely.

