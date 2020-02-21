Kareena Kapoor Opens Up About Breakup With Ex-Boyfriend Shahid Kapoor, And Falling in Love with Husband, Saif Ali Khan

Share

How many times when actors have found their significant others in the world of glam and glitz? From meeting new talents and getting to know them, to tying the knot in the sacred ceremony of marriage, Bollywood has many a times witnessed celebrities bonding over work and on other personal grounds. Though many were able to make it more official and took their status to the next level, some became the stories of the past with nothing but great memories.

One such couple whose love could not blossom in what everyone initially thought it would, is Bollywood div Kareena Kapoor(Khan) and ace actor Shahid Kapoor. Though the two were among one of the most admired couples of B-towns and even worked together in several films; Jab We Met, Chup Chupke and many more, things did not go as planned and soon they soon announced their separation in 2007.

Recently, in an interview with Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, Kareena talked about the infamous breakup and bared her heart out about meeting husband Saif Ali Khan on the sets of Tashan. While talking about her film Jab we met, she opened up about how it was Shahid’s idea for her to take up the role and said, “It was Shahid who actually said that I should hear this script of this film. He was like, ‘It’s amazing, the girl’s part is amazing and you should do it.’ He kind of actually got this entire project together and both of us ended up doing this film. Of course, then destiny had its own plan and life took its own course. A lot happened in the making of this film and Tashan and our lives… We all kind of went our separate ways. And this beauty of a movie came out of it.”

Elaborating further on how Tashan changed her life and Jab We Met changed her career, the actress revealed, “I think we just had to kind of do this movie at this time when Tashan was being made…and I met Saif. So I kind of did Tashan for that actually…when I actually thought that that was going to change my life and my career. But this (Jab We Met) changed my career and that (Tashan) changed my life. Because I did meet the man of my dreams and I did marry him.”

While talking about her breakup with her then boyfriend and co-actor, she said, “And this (relationship with Shahid) kind of took its own course in which both Shahid and I went our separate ways. And this gem came out of it.”

